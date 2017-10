Posh Reserves were winners this afternoon (October 10) in a Central League Cup clash at Barnet.

They took the honours 4-3 against the Bees Under 23 side with goals by Danny Lloyd, Chris Forrester, Kyle Barker and Idris Kanu.

It was 3-2 at half-time to Posh, who had teenager Sam Cartwright sent off after picking up a second yellow card.