MATCH REPORT: Charlton 0, Peterborough United 2: Impressive Posh continue their promotion push

Peterborough United maintained their push for promotion from League One with an impressisve 2-0 win at Charlton today (December 17).

A first-half header from Ryan Tafazolli and a superb individual goal from Gwion Edwards midway through the second half secured the points for Posh, who also defended well when necessary.

Posh named an unchanged starting line-up - Marcus Maddison didn’t even make the bench - and they started where they left off against Chesterfield the previous week.

The passing was crisp and accurate with captain Chris Forrester to the fore, while the workrate and movement up top was exceptional.

Tom Nichols and Shaquile Coulthirst unnerved the home defence and the Posh midfielders picked up the pieces, passing the ball well in all areas of the field.

And yet it took a 21st minute free kick for Posh to open the scoring. Paul Taylor’s set-piece was perfect and centre-back Tafazolli - a man with a reputation for scoring goals - rose highest to nod home from close range.

It was Tafazolli’s first goal for Posh, no matter what Soccerbase and others say.

It was almost 2-0 immediately as Forrester’s superb pass was accepted by Taylor and his cross was prodded just wide by the onrushing Leo Da Silva Lopes.

And Da Silva Lopes had the next chance as well as he was played through by Gwion Edwards, but his sidefoot shot was saved comfortably by home ‘keeper Dillon Phillips.

Charlton created nothing in the opening 45 minutes and left the field with boos from an impatient home crowd ringing in their ears.

If that was a motivational ploy it worked for the opening 10 minutes of the second half as Charlton pressed hard and managed to strike the woodwork twice.

First Magennis achieved the near impossible and shrugged Michael Bostwick to the ground before sidefooting against the outside of the post from a tricky angle.

And then Ademola Lookman, a Premier League bound player apparently, saw his 20-yard shot take a big deflection and crash against the bar.

But Posh weathered the storm and the introduction of George Moncur for Coulthirst helped Grant McCann’s men to regain control.

And on 67 minutes Edwards added to his recent collection of stunning Posh goals. He accepted Moncur’s short pass in the centre circle, galloped through an obliging back four before smashing past the helpless Phillips.

Moncur’s clever dribbling and a fine pass to Da Solva Lopes almost led to a third Posh goal, but they were never going to need it.

Charlton rallied hard in the final few minutes, but this is a rock solid back four and an exceptional goalakeeper in Posh colours these days.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Ryan Tafazolli, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards (sub Brad Inman, 85 mins), Leo Da Silva Lopes, Paul Taylor (sub Ricardo Santos, 89 mins), Shaquile Coulthirst (sub George Moncur, 64 mins), Tom Nichols.

Unused substitutes: Nathan Oduwa, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Mark Tyler, Callum Chettle.

Charlton: Dillon Phillips, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Botaka (sub Adam Chicksen, 70 mins), Morgan Fox (sub Brandon Hanlon, 82 mins), Ezri Konsa, Andrew Crofts, Fredrik Ulvestad (sub Joe Aribo, 70 mins), Jorge Teixeira, Ademola Lookman, Nicky Ajose, Josh Magennis.

Unused substitutes: Dmitar Mitov, Kevin Foley, Johnnie Jackson, Roger Johnson.

Goals: Posh - Tafazolli (21 mins), Edwards (67 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Bostwick (foul).

Referee: Charles Breakspear.

Attendance: 10,193 (1,017 Posh).

Alan Swann is at the Valley for the Peterborough Telegraph. Team news, a match report and match reaction will be available here.

For live match updates follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.