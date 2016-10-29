MATCH REPORT: Bristol Rovers 1, Peterborough United 2: Tom completes smash-and-grab victory

Tom Nichols completed a smash-and-grab win for Peterborough United at Bristol Rovers today (October 29) with a 92nd-minute goal.

Nichols was left with a simple tap-in after superb work from substitute Gwion Edwards as Posh fought back from a goal down to move above Rovers in the League One table.

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes of Peterborough United gets away from Matty Taylor of Bristol Rovers. Picture: Joe Dent

It had looked like being the Shaquile Coulthirst show as he conceded the penalty kick from which Matty Taylor gave the home side a 57th-minute lead before equalising four minutes late following a gruesome goalkeeping error from Kelle Roos.

Rovers dominated the game after the leveller, but squandered numerous half-chances.

If ever a half deserved to finish 0-0 it was the first one at the Memorial Stadium.

A bobbly surface, much poor passing and a fussy, yet inconsistent referee, conspired to inflict frustration and irritation among both sets of supporters.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli celebrates victory at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Rovers surprisingly matched the Posh midfield diamond rather than try and exploit it like the majority of League One opponents.

The result was congested midfield areas, but in-form Rovers at least finished strongly enough to suggest they would improve sufficiently after the break to gain another three points.

Luke McGee came to Posh’s rescue with a fine low stop to thwart home midfielder Chris Lines before Jack Baldwin blocked Taylor’s follow-up.

Earlier Daniel Leadbitter had screwed badly over and Stuart Sinclair curled over after fine link-up play between strikers Taylor and Rory Gaffney.

Matty Taylor fires Bristol Rovers ahead against Posh from the penalty spot. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com/

Gaffney, like Wimbledon’s ex-Cambridge striker Tom Elliott, bullied Posh at times even though Michael Bostwick was back to shield the back four.

Posh looked worryingly lightweight on occasions, while the lack of any understanding between front three Marcus Maddison, Coulthirst and Nichols was equally concerning.

Nichols did at least have a shot on target, albeit from 25 yards with Roos dropping easily onto the ball.

Posh actually started the second-half quite well - Coulthirst and Chris Forrester both missed good chances to play well-placed team-mates in on goal - , but once Rovers upped the tempo they looked far more threatening.

They found lots of joy down the left side of the Posh defence and eventually their probing paid off when right-back Leadbitter sprinted into the area, pursued by Coulthirst, who tripped him rather obviously.

Taylor made no mistake from the penalty spot, but Coulthirst made amends within five minutes when Maddison’s cross was dropped by Rovers’ ‘keeper Roos. Rather surprisingly right-back Smith was the furthest forward and his sliced attempt at goal fell nicely for Coulthirst to slide home.

That was the signal for Rovers to dominate with Taylor coming close twice and Baldwin saving from Tom Lockyer on the Posh goal-line.

McGee also made decent stops to thwart Taylor and Charlie Colkett before Baldwin’s superb last-minute challenge stopped Taylor as he looked to set to shoot his side back in front.

Substitute Elliott Harrison then sent a free header from a corner over the bar before Posh slipped away to steal the points.

Nichols’ goal led to Posh boss Grant McCann sprinting down the touchline to join in the celebrations.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Tafazolli, Jack Baldwin, Michael Bostwick, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes (sub Gwion Edwards, 75 mins), Marcus Maddison, Tom Nichols, Shaquile Coulthirst (sub Paul Taylor, 75 mins). Unused substitutes: George Moncur, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Callum Chettle, Ricardo Santos, Mark Tyler.

Rovers: Kelle Roos, Daniel Leadbitter, Lee Brown, Tom Lockyer, Ollie Clarke (sub Jermaine Easter, 70 mins), Jake Clarke-Salter, Stuart Sinclair, Charlie Colkett, Chris LInes, Rory Gaffney (sub Ellis Harrison, 70 mins), Matty Taylor. Unused substitutes: Byron Moore, Peter Hartley, Christian Montano, Connor Roberts, Steve Mildenhall.

Goals: Posh - Coulthirst (61 mins), Nichols (90 + 2 mins).

Rovers (Taylor, pen, 57 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Coulthirst (foul), Bostwick (foul).

Referee: Mark Hayward 5.

Attendance: 9,839 (447 Posh).

This match report will be updated tomorrow morning (October 31).