MATCH REPORT: AFC Wimbledon 0, Peterborough United 0: Love all at Wimbledon

There was an Easter Monday stalemate for Peterborough United at AFC Wimbledon.

Two sides with little more than mid-table pride to play for delivered a predictably scrappy game shorn of any quality.

Posh battled gamely against rugged opponents, but there was very little to excite, or even interest, a holiday crowd.

Posh boss Grant McCann recalled his captain Chris Forrester and his top scorer Tom Nichols, but there was no place for Andrea Borg, which was a shame for those with Wimbledon puns at the ready.

Borg’s fellow 17 year-old Lewis Freestone did keep his place, while the Dons gave a Football League debut to their own 17 year old Toby Sibbick at right-back. The presence of Posh’s first million-pound man Tyrone Barnett in the Dons’ team gave the travelling support someone to boo, other than Marcus Maddison.

Posh edged the first 25 minutes without creating much. Maddison slid a 25 yard free kick onto the roof of the met, while Craig Mackail-Smith just failed to reach another set-piece from the same player. Maddison, whose hold on free-kick shooting is remarkable as his last goal from one is a distant memory, then smacked another one into the wall before stinging the palms of home ‘keeper Joe McDonnell from the rebound.

Tom Nichols accepted a fine pass from Callum Chettle, charged inside only to see his effort at goal deflected behind, before the home side upped their game and finished the half the stronger.

They came closest to scoring as well when George Francomb headed a deep cross from Lyle Taylor onto to the foot of a post.

Posh survived a few corners thanks to strong defensive work before the half-time whistle blew without either ‘keeper making a single difficult save.

Dons kept on the front foot in the second half, but it was Posh who created the first moment of near-excitement when a fine Maddison cross was cleared on the stretch as Nichols prepared to pounce.

Lyle Taylor then burst into the Posh penalty area, but the angle defeated him and he shot into the side-netting.

A bizarre piece of refereeing gave the home aide another chance on 65 minutes when Chettle appeared to be fouled, but Darren Handley gave the free kick to the home side and it was taken quickly enabling Barnett to force a fine save from Luke McGee.

A Leo Da Silva snapshot was then saved by McDonnell before Dons spurned the best opportunity of the match from an 85th minute corner with Paul Robinson heading over from six yards when completely unmarked.

It was the second 0-0 draw in four days for the home side. The poor run of Posh performances stretch much further back.

Posh: Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Lewis Freestone, Michael Bostwick, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Callum Chettle (sub Paul Taylor, 80 mins), Marcus Maddison, Tom Nichols , Craig Mackail-Smith (sub Junior Morias, 67 mins). Unused Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Brad Inman, Andrea Borg, Anthony Grant.

AFC Wimbledon: Joe McDonnell, Toby Sibbick, Sean Kelly, Paul Robinson, Darius Charles, George Francomb (sub Dannie Bulman, 80 mins), Tom Soares, Jake Reeves, Andy Barcham (sub Dean Parrett, 75 mins), Tyrone Barnett (sub Dom Poleon, 71 mins), Lyle Taylor. Unused substitutes: Josef Bursik, Will Nightingale, David Fitzpatrick, Alfie Egan.

Cautions: Wimbledon - Kelly (foul), Robinson (foul), Reeves (foul).

Referee: Darren Handley 7.

Attendance: 4,294 (458 Posh).