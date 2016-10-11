MATCH REPORT: A fine display of Matt finishing

Mathew Stevens announced his arrival as a Peterborough United player with a hat-trick in a Central League fixture at the Mick George Training Academy today (October 11).

The teenager has found life hard at a League One club following his summer transfer from Barnet, but he made a big impression on first-team boss Grant McCann after a 5-2 win over Swindon for the Posh development XI.

Nathan Oduwa scored for Posh against Swindon.

McCann said: “It was a very good team performance, particularly in the second-half, but Matty’s display was the highlight.

“He has found the step up in standard difficult, but he’s persevered and he really looked the part today.

“Nathan Oduwa also did well again. He is scoring goals and playing well. He’s pushing for that first-team start.”

Dave Farrell’s men were always in control of the contest and opened the scoring in the opening moments through the impressive Ricardo Almeida Santos who brushed off a defender and calmy finished.

Stevens opened his account with a fine 35-yard lob after robbing the sleepy goalkeeper who had advanced from his goal to try and play a pass into midfield.

Swindon reduced the arrears just before the break when a trialist striker cracked home a close-range volley.

Adil Nabi hit the crossbar with a powerful effort after linking well with Nathan Oduwa while Deon Moore was then denied by the keeper.

After the break, Stevens made it 3-1 with a close-range finish after a low centre from George Moncur and had the chance to complete his hat-trick when Oduwa was brought down in the box. Stevens squeezed home the spot-kick to extend the advantage.

Jerome Binnom-Williams was denied by good goalkeeping after bursting through while Almeida Santos side-footed wide as Posh continued to dominate.

Oduwa added a fifth with a low finish before the trialist striker for the Robins provided a late consolation goal.

Posh: Henry, Almeida Santos, Bostwick (sub Freestone), Cartwright, Binnom-Williams, Nabi, Chettle (sub Penfold), Oduwa, Moncur (sub Jarvis), Moore, Stevens.