MATCH REACTION: Top marks all-round after MK Dons victory

Peterborough United’s players were impressive from 1-11 in the 2-0 League One win at MK Dons today (August 27).

But teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes and captain Chris Forrester were the best of an impressive bunch according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Posh striker Tom Nichols in action at MK Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mark Tyler: One terrific reaction save at 1-0 in the first-half. A great organiser of a back four and deserves a run in the team 7

Michael Smith: Looked like he was going to have problems with Daniel Powell in the opening 20 minutes, but got to grips with him eventually. Some fine defensive positional play enabled the right-back to make some effective clearances 7

Andrew Hughes: The boost of a second minute goal - his first for two years - gave him the confidence to deliver his best Posh display. Strong defensively and the occasional strong run forward. In fact it was his own powerful surge that won the free-kick for his goal 8

Michael Bostwick: Immense again. Hard to believe he was left out of the starting line-up on the opening day of the season. Didn’t lose a personal contest of any significance and threw himself into several successful defensive blocks 8

Jack Baldwin: Composed, confident and pretty much foot perfect. Played on the left of the centre of defence and read the game so well he always had time to make interceptions and to make clearances 8

Chris Forrester: Made the team tick alongside his outstanding 17 year-old partner. So cool under pressure and really came into his own in the second half when his passing was near-perfect and his athleticism was impressive 9

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Quite brilliant on and off the ball, especially in the first-half when a couple of his more skilful moments took the breath away. Helped his captain take complete control of the centre of midfield 9

Gwion Edwards: This midfielder has been a terrific summer signing. Over-shadowed by some team-mates today, but still played well. Almost scored with a header, but thwarted by a good save 7

Marcus Maddison: Two assists from set-pieces and only denied the goal he deserved in the final minute by a top quality save. He popped up in so many good attacking positions he was very hard to contain. Excellent display 8

Paul Taylor: Always a threat on the ball. Very busy, very bright and linked up better with team-mates. Tired in the second-half and substituted after picking up a yellow card 7

Tom Nichols: Takes up great positions, works hard, links up play well and you fancy him to score if he gets an opportunity. Played well for the team today 7

Substitutes:

Callum Chettle: (for Taylor, 73 mins).

Shaquile Coulthirst: (for Nichols, 85 mins).

Jermiane Anderson: (for Edwards, 90 mins).

Dion-Curtis Henry: (not used).

Ricardo Santos: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Deon Moore: (not used).