MATCH REACTION: The fight for Peterborough United first team places goes on, lots of interest in Maddison

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has warned his players no-one has locked down a first-team start for the League One opener at home to Plymouth on August 5.

Posh won an entertaining friendly 3-2 at Lincoln today (July 22) thanks to two goals from Jack Marriott and another from Gwion Edwards.

Posh striker Jack Marriott makes it 2-0 at Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann split his first-team squad up today as a Posh XI also won 4-1 at local United Counties Premier Division side Deeping Rangers with Ricky Miller (2), Danny Lloyd and Morgan Penfold on target.

Lloyd and Chris Forrester limped out of that game and their fitness will be assessed in the morning.

A stronger Posh team played at Sincil Bank, but McCann insists nothing can be read into today’s selections.

“I told the players just because they were in the Lincoln team doesn’t mean they will be in the team to play Plymouth,” McCann stated.

Posh midfielder Michael Doughty in action at Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“No-one has cemented their place in the first-team yet. They still have to perform in the remaining friendlies and in training every day.

“It was a good game at Lincoln and a good win. It was competitive so I was pleased we bounced back from two defeats to win again, even if it was only a friendly.

“Jack Marriott and Junior Morias looked sharp up front and Marcus Maddison was excellent. He looked very strong.”

McCann remains ‘hopeful’ that Maddison will still be a Posh player when the League One season starts. The manager admitted there was interest in his star player from other clubs.

McCann also revealed the club are in negotiations with potential new signings. Posh sold first-team regulars striker Tom Nichols and defender Michael Bostwick earlier this week.

“There is interest in Marcus and so there should be as he has been one of the biggest influences in League One in recent seasons,” McCann added.

“But I’m hopeful he will still be with us when the season starts in earnest.

“We are speaking to potential signings, but we want players to be hungry to join us. We are prepared to bide our time.”

Posh have two remaining first-team friendlies at home to Wolves of the Championship on Tuesday (July 25) and at League Two side Cheltenham next Saturday (July 29). Posh are also sending a side to neighbours Stamford AFC next Saturday.

McCann also stressed the importance of keeping good relations with local non-league sides after a quality fiendly outing at Deeping today when assistant manager David Oldfield praised the hospitality and set up at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

A bumper crowd of 552 watched Posh beat Deeping 4-1.