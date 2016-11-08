MATCH REACTION: Players’ attitude pleases the manager

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann praised the attitude of his players as they won their final Checkatrade Trophy tie of the season at Barnet tonight (November 8)

Posh bowed out of the competition with a 2-1 win at The Hive with Paul Taylor and George Moncur on the scoresheet.

McCann made eight changes to his starting line-up and admitted he had some selection decisions to make for Sunday’s (November 13) big League One clash with Bolton at the ABAX Stadium, a match that will be televised live by Sky.

Striker Lee Angol completed 90 minutes tonight as he continued his recovery from a broken leg.

McCann said: “It was a decent game in the circumstances. Considering neither team could get through the commitment on show was impressive.

“Some of the lads I brought in delivered their best displays for the club. I was pleased with everyone’s attitude, but there were also some good performances.

“Paul Taylor was outstanding and George Moncur was very good as well. Some of the ball control they both showed was outstanding.

“It was vital to get 90 minutes into Lee Angol and he did well, He could have scored a few goals. I was willing one to go in just get him off the mark for the season, but the goalkeeper made some good saves.

“Lee is a big player for us and he’s in contention for Sunday. I like his aggression. He’s a fighter.

“The win keeps the momentum going ahead of some big games for us. It’s three wins in a row and five in the last seven matches.

“It was a bit end-to-end towards the end as both sides went for it, but thankfully we grabbed the winner and I think we deserved it.”

McCann also praised the 111 Posh fans who made the journey for effectively a ‘dead’ game.

“I thought we’d have about 20 fans here,” McCann added. “It was a great effort from those who came and we are always grateful for their support.”