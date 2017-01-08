MATCH REACTION: Peterborough United win praise from Chelsea boss

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praised Peterborough United after an exciting FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge today (January 8).

The Premier League leaders beat League One Posh 4-1 in their third round tie, but a red card for Chelsea defender John Terry and a second-half goal from Tom Nichols gave Conte a few anxious moments.

Conte made nine changes to his starting line-up.

“Today we played against a very good team,” Conte said. “But I was pleased with how we played considerting how many changes we made.

“It was a good test for us against positive opponents who showed great commitment, But we were very committed as well and in the end it was a very good win.

“The red card was harsh on John as we had a covering defender. We respect the referee’s decision, but we will probably make an appeal on John’s behalf.”