MATCH REACTION: Peterborough United will take confidence, but no arrogance into Cobblers clash after winning a great advert for League One football

Peterborough United will take confidence, but no arrogance, into next Saturday’s (August 26) League One derby at struggling Northampton Town despite recording a third straight League One win today (August 19).

Two Jack Marriott goals secured a 2-1 win over Rotherham at the ABAX Stadium to keep Posh in second place. In contrast next-to-bottom Cobblers lost 4-1 at Charlton and have yet to collect a League One point.

Posh boss Grant McCann can’t wait to get at the club’s fiercest rivals at Sixfield, but he will spend much of next week keeping feet firmly on the ground, including those of Marriott who has scored five goals in the last two matches.

Marriott lobbed the winning goal 15 minutes from time after his first goal, in the second minute of the second half, had been cancelled out by visiting striker Kieffer Moore.

“We couldn’t be in better spirits ahead of a local derby,” McCann stated. “We’re looking forward to that game immensely. That’s where our focus will be on once we’ve analysed the Rotherham game, but we will travel with lots of confidence and absolutely no arrogance.

“Today was a great advert for League One football between two very good sides who play great football.

“I’m smiling because I love winning football matches, especially ones like this when both teams went at it from start to finish.

“We started very well again, but this time didn’t get the early goal we deserved. We struck early in the second half, but we were then under the cosh until they equalised.

“But the lads dug deep, showed their character again and I always felt we had the ability to get the winning goal.

“It was a cracking finish from Jack. I knew we were signing a top goalscorer and his composure and technique to lob the goalkeeper proved it.

“He could have had another hat-trick and mayabe he should have done. He hit the woodwork twice and the one that hit the bar in the first half looked well over the line.

“I’m delighted for Jack and as he’s a level-headed lad he won’t get carried away with his form. He plays with the pace, aggression and the pressing game that Peterborough United fans have really enjoyed watching in recent seasons.

“The goal we conceded was undefendable as it was a great cross to a six foot six striker, but every other time a team has breached the midfield or defence this season they have run into a goalkeeper in top form. Jonathan Bond produced a couple of remarkable saves in the first half.

“It’s a great start to the season for us. We could have won by more, but it’s a very good result against a very strong team.”

McCann praised experienced centre-back Steven Taylor who took a blow in the ribs early in the game which caused him breathing problems for the rest of the contest.