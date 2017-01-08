MATCH REACTION: Peterborough United players and chairman thank the near-6,000 travelling fans

Peterborough United folk took to social media to sing the praises of the club’s support after the 4-1 FA Cup defeat at Chelsea today (January 8).

There were just under 6,000 fans in a total crowd of 41,003 at Stamford Bridge and thir noisy support was appreciated by the players, management and chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Andrew Hughes of Posh tangles with Chelsea's Ruben Loftus Cheek. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The players were also keen to point out that their focus has already switched to next Saturday’s (January 14) League One game at Bury.

Here are some of the Twitter comments from Posh people tonight.

Posh chairman Darragah MacAnthony: “Wonderful support today from Posh fans. How good was our skipper ChrisForrester by the way? Wow!”

Posh goalscorer Tom Nichols: “It was a great feeling to score in front of the away fans. Some people say that you shouldn’t celebrate when you’re losing but no one can take that goal away from me. It is a shame that we lost but we all gave it a really good go.”

Posh players Chris Forrester (left) and Andrew Hughes put the pressure on Chelsea's Willian. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh midfielder Gwion Edwards: “Great effort by the boys. Get our heads back on the league now. Fans were amazing all the way through!”

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli: “Our fans were absolutely different class for 90+ minutes. Thanks to you all. The support was second to none!”

Posh full-back Andrew Hughes: “Great effort today from everybody associated with Posh. We gave it all we had and now it’s time to focus on the league.”

Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee: “Disappointing result, but what an effort from the boys. Support was fantastic. Thanks to all the travelling fans! focus is on Saturday now.”

Posh full-back Michael Smith: “Thanks for the support today. We gave it a go and did ourselves proud! Concentrate on the league now.”

Posh manager Grant McCann: “The players gave their all today and left everything on the pitch so that’s all that I can ask of them. I told the players to enjoy the occasion and to play good football which they did,”