MATCH REACTION: Peterborough United feet are firmly on the ground

Peterborough United midfielder Michael Doughty insists no-one at the club is getting carried away by a perfect start to the League One season.

Posh have won their first three league matches for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign following a hard-fought 2-1 success over Rotherham at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (August 19).

This shot from Jack Marriott should have led to an early Posh goal against Rotherham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jack Marriott scored both Posh goals and was denied a place in the record books as the first player from the club to score hat-tricks in successive matches by an incorrect call from the officials.

Grant McCann’s men now head into away games at local rivals Northampton (August 26) and Darren Ferguson’s Doncaster (September 1) in great spirits.

“We are hungry for success,” Doughty stated. “We had a good pre-season and we have a very motivated squad of players.

“The vibe around the place is very positive, but the season is only three games old. We have 43 games to go.

“It was a very good win against a very strong, physical side in Rotherham. It was a game of small margins and luckily it went in our favour.

“Both goalkeepers made great saves and Jack Marriott should have had a hat-trick as he was telling everyone in the dressing room his shot in the first-half went over the line.

“As a midfielder it was a tough game. We were running up and down the pitch non-stop as the game was so end-to-end.”

Posh are second in the League One table behind Wigan on goal difference. Fleetwood and Shrewsbury have also won all three of their League One matches.

Saturday’s opponents Northampton are next-to-bottom having lost all of their three League One games.