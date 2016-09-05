MATCH REACTION: Much more to come from magic man Marcus

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison reckons three goals and five assists already this season is just a start.

The 22 year-old attacking midfielder set up a goal for Gwion Edwards and then scored from the penalty spot as Posh drew 2-2 with Swindon at the ABAX Stadium in a League One fixture on Saturday (September 3).

Posh star Marcus Maddison celebrates his goal against Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Maddison said: “It has been a decent month with five assists and three goals, but I need to carry that on all season.

“It was disappointing not to win on Saturday. When you are winning going into the final 15 minutes, you always feel like it is points dropped when you draw.”

Maddison’s form has delighted the Posh hierarchy. After the Swindon match manager Grant McCann was full of praise for a player who topped the League One assist charts last season, while director of football Barry Fry insists holding on to the former Newcastle United Academy player was a plus from the last transfer window.

Fry said: “We were determined not to sell Marcus, Chris Forrester or Jack Baldwin on transfer deadline day last week. We could easily have sold all three as there were plenty of bids flying around, but we want the new manager to have a great chance of building a promotion-winning side this season.”

McCann added: “Marcus was outstanding against Swindon. He has really developed his all-round game. His attacking ability has always been obvious, but he’s learnt to do the defensive side of his job well also.”

Edwards i now the second top scorer in League One this season with four goals. Maddison is joint fifth top scorer.

Top scorers: 5 Josh Morris (Scunthorpe), 4 Edwards (Posh), Steve Morison (Millwall), Ched Evans (Chesterfield), 3 Maddison (Posh), David Ball (Fleetwood), Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United), Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Gillingham), Kevin Van Veen (Scunthorpe), James Vaughan (Bury), Simeon Jackson (Walsall), Gary Madine (Bolton).

Posh right-back Michael Smith was an unused substitute as Northern Ireland opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 0-0 draw against Czech Republic in Prague yesterday (September 4). Smith has missed the last two Posh matches, but returns for the home League One game with Port Vale on Saturday (September 10).

Posh moved up a place to sixth following the weekend results.