MATCH REACTION: More goals and more goal assists are Leo’s aims for next season

Leo Da Silva Lopes has given Peterborough United’s fans a glimpse of his goal-scoring potential - and he hopes it’s a sign of things to come next season.

The teenager claimed the first two Football League goals of his career in Saturday’s (April 22) 4-2 League One win against Bristol Rovers at the ABAX Stadium. His other two goals this season arrived in cup ties.

Posh players help Leo Da Silva Lopes celebrate his second goal against Bristol Rovers. Photo: David Lowndes.

The attacking midfielder was deployed as a wing-back against Rovers with devastating results, but he won’t be resting on his laurels, even after a season when he’s made an impressive 45 appearances as an 18 year-old.

“I need to add goals to my game,” Da Silva Lopes admitted. “So it was good to get a couple in the last home game even if the second one wasn’t the best (it was a cross fumbled over the line by Rovers’ keeper Joe Lumley).

“I actually think I’m a good finisher. I’m involved in all the shooting drills in training. It’s more a case of me not getting into the right positions.

“It’s something for me to work hard on ready for next season. It’s been great to play 45 games at my age, but I’m still seeking to add consistency.

“I have a good relationship with the manager and he’s always encouraging me to be positive. Next season will be a big season for me.

“I’ve been pleased with some parts of my game. Physically I’ve become stronger and I’ve been good at competing for and winning headers, but more goals and assists is what I’ll be aiming for next season.

“We were pleased to win the final home game as our our form at home hasn’t been good enough. It was pleasing to end on a high though.”

Da Silva Lopes is highly rated by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony and manager Grant McCann.

MacAnthony revealed the Peterborough Telegreph recently he had turned down an initial £2 million bid from a Championship club for the Posh youngster.