MATCH REACTION: Moment of madness costs Peterborough United an FA Cup victory

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann insists a moment of madness from striker Lee Angol cost his side victory in today’s (December 3) second round FA Cup tie at Notts County.

Angol was shown a straight red card by referee Ben Toner just before half-time for shoving County’s Matt Tootle to the ground.

Posh striker Lee Angol is about to be challenged by Matt Tootle, in the incident that led to the former's red card. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh led 2-1 at the time but, despite a valiant defensive effort, they couldn’t hold on their lead, conceding an equaliser in the second minute of injury time.

Posh had led 2-0 through early goals from midfielders Leo Da Silva Lopes and Gwion Edwards. McCann also felt his side should have been awarded a last-gasp penalty kick for a handball offence.

The replay will take place at the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday, December 13. The third round draw is live on BBC Two tomorrow (December 5, from 7pm).

McCann said: “We would have won comfortably with 11 men v 11, but losing Lee stopped us playing our pressing game and we had to dig in defensively to try and hold on to our lead.

Posh goalscorer Gwion Edwards goes down under a Notts County challenge. Photo: David Lowndes.

“Our defending was relentless and our goalkeeper made a couple of good saves, but we conceded an equaliser from a corner so we are all disappointed.

“A moment of madness from Lee has cost us. I don’t know what he was thinking. You can’t raise your hands at an opponent and get away with it these days. Their lad has over-reacted a bit, but Lee gave the referee a decision to make. He’s a silly boy, but he’s a young kid who will live and learn.

“For 30-35 minutes I felt we were very good, We scored twice and could have scored more, but we then became sloppy to let them back into the game. Maybe we thought the game was too easy for us.

“I was pleased to see Leo and Gwion getting the goals. We’ve worked hard on getting them up the pitch and in Leo’s case we’ve urged him to shoot more as he has a great technique.

“We didn’t really attack in the second-half, but we still should have a penalty in the very last minute. Everyone in the ground could see it was handball and a penalty, their bench agreed as we walked off, but the man who makes the decisions didn’t.

“The referee made some baffling decisions to say the least throughout the game, but this game is gone now. We are in the hat for the third round draw and we have a replay to look forward to.”