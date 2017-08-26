MATCH REACTION: McCann to sit down with Maddison ahead of transfer deadline, delight at Anderson return

After putting in a performance to catch the eye of any watching scouts, keeping Marcus Maddison will be Grant McCann's mission next week as the Peterborough United manager plans to sit down with his star player.

Maddison shone in the 4-1 hammering of local rivals Northampton Town and capped off his performance with a penalty in injury time to seal the convincing win.

However, the transfer deadline is looming and McCann will sit down with the attacking midfielder next week to discuss whether he will still be a Posh player once the window shuts on Thursday evening.

Asked whether he will be able to keep Maddison at the club, McCann said: "We'll try, we'll try. It's a case of sitting down with Marcus and having a chat with him and seeing what he wants to do. He's such a special talent."

McCann also made it clear he is not intending to bring in any new players to the Abax unless players move out first.

He said: "I think we made a mistake last year at this stage. Little things I learned as a manger. I definitely won't be doing the same this year.

"We brought three in at this stage last year - three good players - but I think it just upset us.

"We had a half-decent start - not as good as this - last season, then brought the three players in close to the deadline and I don't think we won for four games.

"The group's together now. They don't need anyone else coming in upsetting it, unless one or two move on which I'm hoping they don't."

Posh sealed victory through first-half goals from Gwion Edwards and Junior Morias, and second-half strikes from Jack Marriott - his sixth in three games - and Maddison.

Alex Revell had made it 3-1 with a header from a corner.

The result leaves Posh top of the league with four wins from four, but McCann was unhappy that his side failed to keep a clean sheet once again.

He said: "No-one is getting carried away. We have four in a row but we need to dust ourselves down now.

"I'm more disappointed with the goal we conceded. I said to the boys at half-time 'I want a clean sheet, we haven't had one'. So I was disappointed we lost a goal.

"We're quick on the break. The front three we have can run, can shift, can score goals. All three of them scored today and they are helping each other. Gwion's scored another goal today. It was a really good team performance.

"I thought the fans were tremendous and drove us on."

McCann was also delighted to see Jermaine Anderson make his first appearance for the club since September 2016 after recovering from a second serious knee injury.

The cameo at the end was the midfielder's first competitive action since the second injury, with McCann deciding to play him against Northampton instead of in a youth team match to get minutes under his belt.

McCann added: "I was proud of my team today. But one thing I was really pleased to see was Jermaine Anderson getting on the pitch. The lad's had a terrible time over the last 18 months with two cruciate injuries.

"The lads have just given him a big round of applause in the changing room. It's great to see him back because when he's fit, we have one hell of a player.

"He had a good 12-13 minutes out there. It's good for Jermaine. Now we need to try and push him and get him more minutes against Southampton on Tuesday in the Checkatrade Trophy.

"That's his first little bit of competitive football - he's not played an under 23 game. But I thought 'you know what, there's no better place to do it than a local derby."