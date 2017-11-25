MATCH REACTION: McCann to ring the changes after dismal display

Peterborough United were so bad at Rochdale today (November 25) manager Grant McCann wanted to take 10 players of at half time.

First-half goals from Calvin Andrew and Callum Camps secured the points for a home team that started the day in the bottom four of League One,

McCann did make the maximum three changes at the break, but Posh rarely threatened a fightback.

McCann was frustrated by the lack of quality in his side’s performance, but also irritated by the failure of rookie referee Martin Coy to award his team a first-half penalty for a foul on Marcus Maddison.

Posh have dropped a place to eighth ahead of a tough game at sixth-placed Charlton on Tuesday (November 28).

“Not giving us the penalty was a turning point,” McCann stated. “We go 1-0 up away from home and probably go on to win the game so I’m disappointed we didn’t get a pretty obvious decision go our way.

“But we played badly overall. It’s happened too often against teams in the lower part of the table.

“I had a long meeting with the players last night and spoke about the mentality required to win at places like Rochdale.

“It was always gpoing to be a tough game, but too many of my players performed as though they thought it would be easy.

“The goals we conceded were sloppy. It was too easy to score against us.

“I would have taken 10 players off at half-time if I’d been allowed. I sent three substitutes on in an attempt to freshen things up and although we were better we never threeatened to score.

“Our lack of quality was very disappointing. The number of times we broke in promising situations which we then ruined with a poor cross or pass was frustrating. Even Marcus Maddison’s set pieces were poor which was unusual.

“We will be back in tomorrow and we will start preparing for a tough game at Charlton, but it’s a big pitch and a big stadium that my players should enjoy.

“We are crying out for fresh legs in that game so changes will be made.”

Key midfielder Gwion Edwards, a scorer in a 2-0 win at the Valley last season, will be available after missing today’s game because of suspension,