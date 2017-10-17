MATCH REACTION: McCann proud of his players after gritty draw

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann was proud of his players for coming from behind to claim a first point in four League One matches at Southend tonight (October 17).

It’s been a rough few weeks for Posh as their form deserted them after securing a superb win over League One title favourites Wigan on September 23.

But Jack Marriott’s 10th goal of the season rescued a point from a 1-1 draw tonight. Southend had taken an early lead following a mistake from captain Jack Baldwin.

Posh have dropped a place to eighth, one point outside the play-off places.

“The response to that setback was excellent,” McCann said. “We haven’t responded to disappointments well in recent weeks, but we dug in for the rest of the first-half and then started to create plenty of chances in the second-half. The fact their goalkeeper was man-of-the-match speaks volumes for the way we played after the break.

“We actually started the game brightly, but conceding a goal knocked us back. Our quality was missing in the first half, but it was back for the second half and we deserved our point.

“We’re a little disappointed we haven’t won. We created the better chances. They had chances from long distance, but we defended very well in the final 15 minutes when they upped their game. Players like Anthony Grant were prepared to throw their bodies in front of shots which is a very good sign for us.

“Southend are a good side at home. They are aggressive and physical, but we stood up to them well. They are a tough team to play against and I was proud of how my players coped.”

McCann made three changes to the side that started the dismal 1-0 home defeat to Gillingham with young midfielders Leo Da Silva and Jermaine Anderson recalled along with central defender Ryan Tafazolli.

Marcus Maddison was deployed as a striker alongside Marriott and played well.

The manager was pleased in particular with the efforts of Da Silva Lopes and Anderson.

“Leo and Jermaine were very good,” McCann added. “They were up against experienced League One players in Josh Wright and Anthony Wordsworth, but they were taking the ball off them and setting up our attacks.

“For an 18 year-old and a 21 year-old to play like that was very encouraging. Leo carried on from where he left off on Saturday, while Jermaine is going to be some player for us when he is fully match fit.

“It doesn’t matter who we pick though. We are a team, not a load of individuals. Look at the players not used tonight off the bench. The likes of Danny Lloyd were high fiving the players and applauding the fans. That’s the sort of spirit we have at this club,

“We’ve stopped the rot now and we move on now to another difficult game at Scunthorpe on Saturday. If we take the energy and commitment to get forward we showed tonight and keep our resilient defending we will have a chance of another positive result.”