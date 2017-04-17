MATCH REACTION: McCann pleased with commitment, less pleased with the lack of quality

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann was pleased with how his side stood up to a physical League One match at AFC Wimbledon today (April 17).

Posh drew 0-0 at Kingsmeadow in a game of few chances. The draw kept McCann’s men in 11th place with two matches to go.

McCann also praised the contribution of teenage left-back Lewis Freestone and emerging midfielder Callum Chettle.

“We knew it was going to be a physical battle,” McCann stated. “And I was pleased with the way my players stood up to it.

“The back four dealt with the game very well. They get a lot of balls into the penalty area, but we handled it well.

“Andrew Hughes doesn’t look out of place at centre-back, while Lewis Freestone has taken to League One very impressively.

“It was just his second game in the Football League, but you wouldn’t have known it. We will continue to nurture him and he will be a top player for this club in the future.

“I like Callum Chettle as well. He played a couple of magnificent passes today. He glides with the ball at his feet. I think he’s quicker in possession than out of it.

“Callum will be here next season and I expect him to play a much bigger part.

“The disappointment today was our quality. I couldn’t fault the energy, the workrate or our tempo, but we couldn’t find the bit of quality that would lead to a goal.

“We got into good positions, but the cross would just fall out of reach of the target or the shot would be saved.

“I’m disappointed with a 0-0, but the commitment was good.”

Posh host a Bristol Rovers side still with a chance of reaching the play-offs in their final home game next Saturday (April 22) before travelling to promotion-chasers Bolton on the final day of the season on April 30.