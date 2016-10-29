MATCH REACTION: McCann on the charge after dramatic Peterborough United win

Manager Grant McCann charged down the touchline after Peterborough United’s last-gasp winner in their League One fixture at Bristol Rovers today (October 29), to celebrate his side’s ‘great character’.

An injury-time goal from striker Tom Nichols completed a come-from-behind 2-1 win for Posh at the Memorial Stadium. Shaquile Coulthirst also scored - less than five minutes after conceding a penalty - as Posh moved back up to seventh in the League One table.

Tom Nichols taps home the winning Posh goal at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But the abiding memory of the afternoon was manager McCann tearing down the touchline to join in Nichols’ goal celebrations.

It had been a tough afternoon for Posh who had come under the cosh from an in-form home side for most of the second half.

“I let my feelings show when the winning goal went in,” McCann admitted. “I was just thrilled for the players as they had shown so much character to get a great result.

“A lack of character is one of the criticisms we have had thrown at us, but the lads dug deep to show there is nothing wrong with their commitment. Not many teams will come here to such a difficult venue and fight back from a goal down to get three points against a very good team.

Posh midfielder Grant McCann during an 'outstanding' personal display at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We were comfortable in the first-half. We enjoyed a lot of possession without creating very much, but at half-time I asked the mads to play a bit quicker, further up the pitch, while also expecting Bristol to come at us.

“That’s exactly what happened. Bristol put us under a lot of pressure when attacking the home fans’ end, but we dug in and battled our way to a very important win.

“Defensively we stood firm and I have to give Michael Bostwick special praise. He played despite having not trained all weekk, but he was outstanding in front of the back four.

“We tried to be positive even though we were put under pressure. The substitutions we made were positive and in the end they worked as Gwion Edwards made the winning goal after coming on towards the end.

Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst tangles with Stuart Sinclair of Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I was delighted that both strikers scored as well. Tom kept going to the end and Shaq put a good shift in. He worked so hard and even the penalty he conceded was a result of him tracking a runner who probably wasn’t the one he wasn’t supposed to be marking.

“I was pleased that he responded to that disappointment by getting himself a goal. The goalkeeper made a mistake for our first goal which was the bit of luck we needed, and maybe deserved.

“Overall it was a first-class away performance. It was important we bounced back after last weekend’s disappointment as we don’t have another league game for a fortnight.”

Posh will drop a place to eighth on Tuesday (November 1) as close rivals Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood clash at the Memorial Stadium.

Posh are next in League One action when hosting second-placed Bolton at the ABAX Stadium on Sunday, November 13 in front of the live Sky TV cameras.

Before that they have an FA Cup tie at home to non-league Chesham next Saurday (November 5) and a Checkatrade Trophy tie at Barnet on November 8.

Posh hope to have striker Lee Angol fit enough to take part in the Chesham game. Angol has missed the entire season so far after breaking a leg in July.

Midfielder Brad Inman has also been absent because of injury all season. He could return the following week.