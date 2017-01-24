MATCH REACTION: McCann ‘disgusted’ by Peterborough United performance

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann admitted he was ‘disgusted’ by his team’s performance at Oldham tonight (January 24).

Posh completed a run of five away games on the bounce by losing a League One match 2-0 at Boundary Park to the team who started the night next-to-bottom of the table.

McCann stated it was the worst he’d seen his side play in his time as manager. He insisted they performed better when they lost 5-1 at Bury 10 days ago.

“At laest at Bury we kept going,” McCann said. “We didn’t fold that day, but we did tonight.

“We were poor from the first minute to the last. We started the game badly and never improved.

“That was the worst we’ve played under my management. I was disgusted by the performance.

“We played with no energy and no tempo, and we created nothing. We had no combination play, there was no sharpness around their penalty area. Everything went wrong.

“It wasn’t the plan to send 60-yard balls into their penalty area because they have two experienced centre backs who will deal with that all day.

“I did consider changing the side, but we won at the weekend so I kept the same team and that’s something I now regret.

“We have good characters in our squad, but they were missing tonight. We had nothing, no charisma, nothing. We make life so difficult for ourselves and that’s a habit we must stop,

“We are not even a footballing side at the moment, I don’t know what we are, but it’s my responsibility to sort it out and I will.

“We have five of our next seven matches at home and we must try and win them all.

“We keep getting ourselves in a good positions in he table, but then we don’t capitalise on it. It’s happened again tonight when we got what we deserved. Oldham were better than us.

“It’s always games we expect to win that we mess up. This was never going to be easy as a big home crowd was guaranteed and they had a new manager who has had success here before.

“We prepared the same as we would have done for Bolton and Sheffield United.

“I take responsibility for what happened, but I can only do so much. Once the players cross the white line it’s up to them.”

Posh remain eighth in League One, four points adrift of the play-offs.

They host MK Dons on Saturday (January 28).