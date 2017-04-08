MATCH REACTION: McCann concerned by lacklustre Peterborough United display

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann admitted his side deserved to lose to the worst team in League One today (April 8).

Rock bottom Coventry beat Posh 1-0 at the Ricoh Arena with a second-half goal from midfielder Ruben Lameiras.

Glum-faced Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and director of football Barry Fry at Coventry. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann was angry at a suggestion his players were ‘already on the beach’ with four games of the season to go, but accepted they delivered a poor performance.

Striker Craig Mackail-Smith saw a first-half penalty saved, but clearcut chances were otherwise rare.

Posh remain stranded in mid-table. They are 11th ahead of an Easter programme which involves a home game with Fleetwood on Good Friday and an away game at AFC Wimbledon on Easter Monday.

“We were poor and deserved to get beaten,” McCann admitted. “We lacked energy and tempo. We were lacklustre and we looked like the team who had played two big games in four days rather than Coventry.

Posh striker Craig Mackail-Smith takes a penalty at Coventry that was saved. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I can’t put my finger on why, but the league position sums us up. We have won 16 and lost 16. We have never won more than three in a row and we haven’t been on a bad losing run like recent seasons.

“We’ve dropped four points to Coventry this season and with those four points we would be putting pressure on the play-off places.

“I don’t know if the players get ideas above their station when we win a couple of games in a row, but it’s something we will have to nip in the bud for next season.

“We passed the ball too slowly today. We took too many touches and we got in decent crossing positions we wasted them.

“I won’t talk about the penalty as they are often missed. I was more concerned with the way we played.

“We had a couple of good chances to score apart from the penalty, but we didn’t deserve anything from the game.

“It’s really really frustrating, but we will dust ourselves down and get ready for the Easter weekend when six points can make a big difference to the league position.

“We still have incentives. The players still have individual incentives. Winning the final four games is the biggest.”

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was at the Ricoh Arena and will meet with McCann tomorrow (April 9) before the pair attend the PFA annual dinner.

Plans for next season are already in place.

“We have lots of decisions to make,” McCann added.