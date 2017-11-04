MATCH REACTION: McCann blames a lack of quality in his side for an FA Cup shock

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann bemoaned his side’s lack of quality as they were held to a 1-1 draw by non-league side Tranmere at the ABAX Stadium today (November 4)

Posh struggled throughout against a team from the bottom half of the National League and failed to hang on to a second-half lead provided by Jack Marriott’s 11th goal of the campaign.

Posh striker Jack Marriott can't get past the burly frame of Tranmere's Steve McNulty. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

They now face a tricky replay at Prenton Park on Wednesday, November 15. The draw for the second round takes place on Monday evening (November 6).

“It’s a very disappointing result and performance,” McCann admitted.

“But what concerned me the most was the lack of quality we showed, whether we were shooting, crossing or just linking up play in the final third. These are normally strenghths of ours, but today we almost played like individuals. Our shots on goal missed the target by a long way.

“It came as a suprise to me as we had a lot of quality players on the pitch like Marcus Maddison, Gwion Edwards and Jack Marriott and, apart from the goalkeeper, we fielded exactly the same side that delivered a great result in the previous game.

Gwion Edwards on the charge for Posh against Tranmere. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Tranmere who played well, but their goal summed us up. There was no intensity to get out and stop the cross and then we let Jeff Hughes go on to his favoured left foot to cross it and let their striker get in between two centre backs to head it.

“But we are still in the hat and that’s important. Last season in the FA Cup we struggled past Chesham, needed a replay to beat Notts County and then we still ended up playing at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea so we will dust ourselves down and get ready for the next game.

“It will be tricky at Tranmere and we won’t get away with so many players being under par again.”

Posh are next in action at Cambridge United in a Checkatrade Trophy tie on Tuesday (November 7). Today’s draw means Posh face four midweek games in a row.