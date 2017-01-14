MATCH REACTION: McCann apologises after shameful Peterborough United display

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann apologised to the club’s fans after his team’s horrific 5-1 League One defeat at Bury today (January 14).

Posh were thumped by a team who started the day in the relegation zone after last winning a League game on September 27.

James Vaughan struck four goals for Bury in the first-half, after Tom Nichols had fired Posh into a fourth-minute lead.

McCann suffered on the sidelines, admitting he was ashamed and embarrased by his team’s performance.

“Obviously it was my worst day in management,” McCann stated. “I feel sorry for the fans who had to sit through that.

“I was ashamed and embarrased watching it. I can only apologise to the fans for the performance.

“We started well and took the lead, but after that I think some of the players thought it was going to be an easy win.

“We lacked commitment for around 35 minutes. We couldn’t get near Bury who thoroughly deserved their win. They were much better than us.

“We had a go in the second half and could have scored a few goals ourselves, but that was nowhere near good enough.

“If my defenders can’t defend one on one there is no point in them being here as we will not change the attacking way we play.

“There are people out there who want us to fail. They point to last season and how we collapsed in the second-half of the season.

“That won’t happen under my watch. I can guarantee that.

“I won’t accept transfer speculation as a reason to be distracted either. If any players get a move on the back of that display they will be going down rather than up.”

McCann made three substitutions at half-time and Posh struck the woodwork three times in the second-half while conceding one further goal.

“I probably made a mistake not starting with Marcus Maddison,” McCann admitted.

“As he was excellent when he came on, He played with drive and determination. If others had his desire we might have done much better.

“I didn’t start with Marcus as I thought Paul Taylor would be better in the diamond.

“It’s been a very bad day, but we are still the mix for promotion. I promise there will be a reaction next weekend.”

Posh have dropped to 10th in League One ahead of a trip to Swindon next Saturday (January 21).