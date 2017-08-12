MATCH REACTION: Manager McCann hails a ‘faultless’ Peterborough United performance

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann hailed a ‘faultless’ performance from his side today (August 12) as they despatched Bristol Rovers 4-1 at the Memorial Stadium.

A hat-trick from Jack Marriott and a goal from Steve Taylor made it two wins from two and second place in the fledgling League One table for Posh.

“That’s the first time since I became manager that I caould not fault any part of that game from our point of view,” McCann enthused.

“Normally you’ll have a dip in the first or second half, but from the first minute to the 95th minute we were excellent.

“Even after they scored towards the end we had the desire and ability to come back and score a fourth goal. That’s the attitude I have with this season’s group of players.

“This is one of the hardest places to come to in the Football League and we have won convincingly.

“I knew a performance like this was coming, I could see in the hotel last night the players were still hurting from the way they played against Barnet (a 3-1 home defeat in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday).

“But, and it’s already been stressed to the players, we must not go overboard. At the end of the day it is one very good away win and a very good start to the League One season.

“I was delighted for Jack Marriott, He did a fantastic amount of running in our first two games and that hard work was rewarded today.

“He showed today with his hard work and movement why the chairman paid good money for him.

“We played Jack and Junior Morias higher up the pitch today and asked them to run down the flanks in the space left behind by two very attacking full-backs.

“Marcus Maddison and Idris Kanu were also a threat. We could have scored more goals.

“But we also defended very well. Rovers are a good side and they were bound to put us under the cosh for spells of the game, but we withstood everything they had.

“We limited them to shots from outside the area in the main until we got beaten by one very good cross and header.”

McCann also praised a ‘tremendous’ performance from midfielder Anthony Grant who drove to the team hotel himself last night after becoming a father during the day.