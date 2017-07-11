MATCH REACTION: Manager delighted with Peterborough United’s finishing

Peterborough United’s finishing in two summer friendlies has delighted manager Grant McCann.

Posh have scored nine goals in two games against St Albans and Nuneaton, albeit against sides who will play three divisions below McCann’s men next season.

Ricky Miller celebrates his early goal at Nuneaton with Posh team-mate Junior Morias. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But The Posh boss believes the signs are already good for the start of the League One season on August 5.

Five different players - Junior Morias, Ricky Miller, Morgan Penfold, Tom Nichols and Michael Doughty - all scored in a 5-3 win at Nuneaton tonight (July 11). Danny Lloyd was also among the scorers at St Albans meaning six players have the target in the opening two fixtures.

Tougher tests await though as Posh host Championship sides QPR (July 15) and Ipswich (July 18) in two, two-hour games in the next week. McCann fielded two separate teams for 45 minutes apiece tonight.

“Our finishing has been very good,” McCann enthused. “All the goals were well taken tonight. Ricky Miller’s calmness in front of goal was evident and Michael Doughty finished his chance well late on.

Tom Nichols in possession for Posh at Nuneaton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I was pleased for Morgan Penfold and Tom Nichols as well. In fact the second-half team were excellent for the entire 45 minutes apart from conceding a sloppy goal.

“We pressed the ball well. The influence of Doughty and Anthony Grant in that respect was very impressive. We could easily have scored more goals.

“If anything the first-half team found the game too comfortable. We scored twice early on, but then we started dribbling too much, taking too many touches on the ball and trying fancy stuff like nutmegs. We’ll knock that out of the players in training.

“We are still a work in progress. Our fitness levels are good, but they could be better. I’m satisfied with where we are right now though.

“We will step things up to 60 minutes for the players now.”

McCann also heaped praise on left-back Lewis Freestone - ‘he’s already a good player, but he’s going ot be excellent’ - and predicted new striker Jack Marriott and Harry Anderson would be fit to face Conor Washington’s QPR at the ABAX Stadium.

McCann is likely to loan out first-year professional Penfold, posisbly for the whole season.

Gwion Edwards limped out of tonight’s game after 40 minutes, but it’s not thought to be a serious injury.