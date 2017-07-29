MATCH REACTION: Maddison wows his manager

Have your say

Manager Grant McCann praised the skills of Marcus Maddison as Peterborough United won their final pre-season friendly 5-1 at League Two outfit Cheltenham today (July 29).

Free-scoring Jack Marriott againt stole many headline with a hat-trick, but it was Maddison’s all-round display that left McCann purring with pleasure.

Posh manager Grant McCann (right) before the game at Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Marcus was unplayable at times,” McCann stated. “He was excellent, He scored, he made a couple of goals and he generally played some great stuff.

“That’s what he can. He’s an outstanding footballer who is hard to stop if he’s on his game.

“We did a lot of work on our attacking play in training yesterday and it showed. The movement was different class in forward areas.

“We were a bit lacklustre in the opening half an hour, but from there on in, we played some very good football.”

Posh have completed their pre-season programme with four wins against St Albans (4-1), Nuneaton (5-3), Lincoln (3-2) and Cheltenham (5-1), and defeats against Championship sides QPR (2-4), Ipswich (1-3) and Wolves (0-1).

Posh host Plymouth in their opening League One ficture next Saturday (August 5).