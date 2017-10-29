MATCH REACTION: Maddison silences sweary Shrewsbury manager with wondergoal

Marcus Maddison is a man used to scoring spectacular goals, but his 40 yard wondergoal to defeat unbeaten league leaders Shrewsbury Town was more satisfying than most.

Maddison, who played the match once again as a striker, said Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst had been swearing at him for his reaction to a challenge moments earlier when he unleashed his 14th minute screamer.

He said: "I felt their gaffer had a bit of a go at me as their tackle came in. He was shouting things at me and I scored straight after so it was nice. He shouted it again as I ran past him.

"I noticed the 'keeper off his line so many times in that first-half, and I tried it a couple of times after my goal as well.

"The wind's helped a little bit, but the way I've sliced it the 'keeper's gone one way and the ball's gone the other and it's just gone in.

"I've scored a few nice ones, but I've got to put it up there."

Maddison's fourth league goal helped Posh end a run of five matches without a win, which included letting a one-nil lead turn into a two-one defeat at Scunthorpe last weekend.

But the forward who signed a new three year contract in August says the club never lost the faith during their tough spell.

"I thought we all pulled together quite nicely. Second-half especially we held onto the one-nil lead and it's a clean sheet at the end of the day," he said.

"Second-half it got a little frustrating. We sat a bit deep and invited pressure on, but at the end of the day we kept a clean sheet so I can't really say anything about that.

"Conceding two goals from a winning position last week, we weren't happy, so for a clean sheet after going one-nil up, we're happy.

"We've never stopped believing in ourselves. Unfortunately things haven't gone our way. We are a good team and we know it and this proves that.

"Losing games week in week out is the worst thing in the world as a footballer, it's so depressing. But you've got to just go out there every week and try and put it right.

"The consistency is what we need."

Maddison also explained the reason why he celebrated his goal with manager Grant McCann, adding: "After the run we've been on he's been upset, we've all been upset. And to show the faith in us and the faith in him after that goal was nice."