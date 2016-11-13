MATCH REACTION: Look out League One, Peterborough United are on the march

Manager Grant McCann reckons the rest of League One will sit up and take notice of Peterborough United after their 1-0 win over high-flying Bolton at the ABAX Stadium today (November 13).

Right-back Michael Smith’s stunning first-half strike delivered back-to-back League One wins for the first time this season and sent Posh up to fifth in the table ahead of next Saturday’s (November 19) big derby clash against Northampton Town at Sixfields.

Former Posh goalkeeper Ben Alwnick claims a catch for Bolton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh were the better side in front of the live Sky TV cameras, playing the better football throughout and defending strongly when Bolton applied pressure late in the game.

McCann was naturally delighted with the outcome and with the performance. “It was the perfect display,” McCann stated. “We were good in all areas of the pitch. We worked hard, played some good stuff and defended strongly when we had to.

“The only grumble I could have was a failure to kill them off as we had some great opportunities on the break in the second-half, but I can’t really complain about anything.

“Going fifth was a great incentive for us today. I challenged the lads to make it happen and responded well. We beat Bury in front of the TV cameras when they had won six games in a row and we have now beaten Bolton who recently won seven games in a row.

“It shows we can beat anyone in League One. We are as good as anyone and better than most of them. We will go forward now full of confidence, but without any arrogance.

“We worked hard in training all week on pressing the ball from the start, from the front, and cutting off the supply line to (big centre forward) Gary Madine. Shaquile Coulthirst and Tom Nichols set the tone with their willingness to work hard for the team.

“Full-backs Michael Smith and Andrew Hughes were always going to be key men as the Bolton danger tends to come from out wide, but not only did Michael dominate Zach Clough and Andrew dominate Sammy Ameobi, they also did a good job of making them defend.

“And Michael has the sort of goal in him he showed today. I’ve seen it before in training. It was a great strike.

“We had to defend a bit more in the second-half, but when a ball went into our box I was always confident one of my lads would get on the end of it.

“We were rock solid with Michael Bostwick again outstanding in front of the back four. We’ve won all four games in which Michael has played in midfield.

“Everyone will take notice of us now. They will notice Millwall creeping up the league and they will notice us after the results we have produced lately.

“Even our bench looks strong. We are in a good place right now ahead of two tough games against our local rivals and the League One leaders.”

After the trip to Sixfields next weekend, Posh host Scunthorpe at the ABAX on Tuesday, November 22.