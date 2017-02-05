MATCH REACTION: Junior Morias: ‘It’s a privilege to pull on a Peterborough United shirt’

Junior Morias won’t watch his two-goal display at Port Vale again in case he starts crying again!

Peterborough United’s recent signing from non-league St Albans struck twice as a late substitute in yesterday’s (February 4) 3-0 win at Port Vale, a success that moved Posh up to eighth in League One, just two points and two places off the top six.

Jerome Binnom-Williams (right) seems pleased with a goal for Posh team-mate Junior Morias. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

They were the first Football League goals of the 21 year-old’s career and it turned into an emotional experience for a very humble young man.

“I just feel privileged the gaffer has given me the chance to fulfil my dream of playing in the Football League,” Morias stated.

“It’s a privilege to pull on a Posh shirt so to score my first two goals right in front of our fans was very emotional for me.

“I was delighted to score, but more delighted that we bounced back from recent disappointments to get a very important win.

Debutant Anthony Grant (left) and Brad Inman celebrates the third Posh goal at Port Vale scored by Junior Morias. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I’m happy to score and I’m happy to win. I love scoring and I love winning.

“The fans have been brilliant for me and the team. They travel in their great numbers to every game and I’m pleased we sent them home happy.

“I was so happy I took my shirt off after the first goal in celebration. I don’t normally do that, but I couldn’t help myself. I almost did it again after the second goal, but luckily I stopped myself.

“I shed tears of joy after the first goal. It’s hard to explain. I thank God for what’s happened to me lately.

“It was a big win for us. We have signed extra quality in Craig Mackail-Smith and Anthony Grant and now it’s time for us to kick on again.”

Posh host League One leaders Sheffield United at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (February 11).