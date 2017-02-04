MATCH REACTION: Junior could be the latest non-league gem to be unearthed by Peterborough United

Peterborough United believe they have unearthed another non-league gem in Junior Morias.

The January arrival from non-league St Alabans scored twice in injury time to seal a 3-0 League One win at Port Vale today (February 4).

Posh forward Tom Nichols tries to take Port vale's Remie Streete on the outside. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

They were the first two Football League goals of the 21 year-old’s career. He was only on the pitch for the final five minutes. Marcus Maddison had claimed his first goal since October with a stunning strike - moments after seeing a penalty saved - to give Posh a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Morias was in tears after his first goal, but assistant Posh manager Lee Glover believes scoring could well become a habit for the stocky striker.

“Junior is a great finisher,” Glover, who stood in for manager Grant McCann on post-match press duties, stated. “He hasn’t had a lot of chance to show that so far, but everyone at the club believes in him.

“We put drills on for the strikers at the end of every training session and Junior always does well in them. This is just the start of his career and he mustn’t get ahead of himself, but he will only get better.

Marcus Maddison opens the scoring for Posh at Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Theese goals will do him the world of good.”

Morias’ late double-strike put a flattering gloss on the final scoreline. Posh had to do a lot of defending for a period in the second-half, but the back four stood firm.

Posh made five changes to their starting line-up following their 4-0 home defeat at the hands of MK Dons last weekend. Transfer deadline day signings Anthony Grant and Craig Mackail-Smith started.

Captain Chris Forrester and star man Michael Bostwick missed out because of injury.

The Posh management team of Grant McCann (left) and Lee Glover look on at Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We showed a lot of character and spirit as a team,” Glover added. “The back four were very good at defending their box. They put a lot of crosses in our area for a 15-20 minute spell, but Ryan Tafazolli and Dominic Ball were outstanding. They got their head on everything some of the positional play was first class from the other lads.

“The top sides in the division only let in a goal a game on average and that’s what we are striving for.

“Anthony Grant was excellent just in front of the back four. He wins the ball, but he also keeps it.

“And Craig Mackail-Smith knows which runs to make. Some of his link-up play with Tom Nichols and Marcus Maddison was impressive. It was a shame Tom didn’t score as his workrate was very good.

“Marcus has been finishing superbly in training so his goal didn’t surprise me, but for him to do that so soon after seeing a penalty saved was outstanding. It showed the character of the lad.

“It was a good away performance overall. We were back to how we can play at times. We defended strongly, but also looked like we score in transition. We had some good chances to kill the game off before we did.”

Posh skipper Forrester picked up a knock in training on Friday.