MATCH REACTION: Jack happy to upset his mates with derby goal

Jack Marriott was delighted to upset a few of his mates on Saturday.

The goal-scoring machine made it six in three with his low finish in the 4-1 win over local rivals Northampton Town.

But if that wasn't sweet enough the former Luton Town striker had some of his best friends watching in action, albeit they were supporting the Cobblers.

Marriott said: "A few of my mates are Northampton fans and they were sat in the Northampton end so it was nice to score in front of them. We probably won't be mates any more!"

The striker was also grateful to the service provided to him by Marcus Maddison who set up some clear goalscoring opportunities for him before finishing the scoring with a last minute penalty.

Marriott said: "Maddison was superb. He's been superb all year. It was a great ball through, I opened it out and managed to slot it past the 'keeper.

"Maybe I should have had two or three, but to get one in a 4-1 win is pleasing."

A fourth win from four league games leaves Posh top of League One, but Marriott said he was not surprised by his new club's stunning start to the season.

He added: "As starts to the season go it's probably the Carlsberg one. But the team that we've got, we expect that.

"We have very high standards and demand it from everyone. I think that result personified that.

"Four wins out of four is terrific and we're absolutely delighted, but we take each game as it comes and we're looking forward to the next one."