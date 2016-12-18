MATCH REACTION: Gwion ready and waiting for an international call-up

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann believes midfielder Gwion Edwards is worthy of international selection.

The 23 year-old scored his eighth goal of the season - a stunning individual effort - in yesterday’s (December 17) 2-0 League One win at Charlton.

After the game McCann revealed that Edwards has been placed on standby for the last few Welsh senior squads, but has yet to be called-up.

“Gwion is 100 per cent ready for the Welsh squad,” McCann insisted. “He’s actually been placed on stand-by for recent squads so he’s close and there’s no doubt in my mind he’s good enough.

“His form has been exceptional all season to be fair. He’s scored eight goals and he’s probably only started 15 matches which is excellent for a midfield player.

“I know from my own playing career that international managers don’t always look down to League One for their players. If we get where we want to be next season, Gwion’s chances will definitely improve.

“It was an even better performance against Charlron when you consider he almost didn’t play. He had stomach cramps before the game and we couldn’t get him off the toilet!”

Edwards has made no secret of his desire to represent his country. He believes he can fulfil his international ambitions while at Posh and scoring goals in a winning team can’t do him any harm.

“I’m concentrating of my form for Peterborough,” Edwards said after the Charlton win. “If I keep playing well here and if I keep scoring goals and we keep winning my chance might come.

“My goal here is up there with one of my best. I’m still not quite sure how I managed to get through the defence, but I don’t mind whether I score a tap-in or from 40 yards.

“A couple of the lads were suffering from a bug before the game and I was one of them, but I was glad I could get out there and play.

“We’re a confident side right now. We all know if we miss a game, a good player will come in and it might be a while before you get your place back.

“We should have wrapped this game up earlier than we did, but it was another good performance and a very good win. We are making fewer mistakes now and taking more of our own chances.

“Our away support was phenomenal again which always helps.”

All Posh eyes now switch to Tuesday’s (December 20) second round FA Cup replay with struggling League Two side Notts County at the ABAX Stadium. It’s a live televised game with a huge prize as the winners will travel to Chelsea in the third round on Sunday, January 8.

“We’ve tried hard not to think about Chelsea,” Edwards admitted. “But we can now. We need to get past County first obviously and they showed in the first game they won’t be a pushover.”