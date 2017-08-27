MATCH REACTION: Gwion enjoying life as a Posh wing-back

Converting from a winger to a wing-back has been no problem for Peterborough United's Gwion Edwards.

The Welshman has thrived down the left flank in the opening five games of the season and scored his second goal against Northampton Town with a run and finish from 22 yards to begin the 4-1 hammering of the local rivals.

With Leo Da Silva Lopes settling in nicely as a wing-back on the other side of the pitch, Posh have enjoyed good early success with their new 3-4-1-2 formation.

Edwards said: "I'm feeling good and hoping I can get a few more.

"I'm playing wing-back but trying to get high up the pitch. Getting goals and assists is part of our game so a few more would be nice.

"I've played there before, maybe when we changed formation for one or two games in the past. With different clubs we've tried it.

"It's like playing wide with a little bit more of a defensive duty but I don't mind helping out whoever is at the back. We're enjoying it.

"Leo gets up the pitch well. If he's back post crossing it I'm up at the other end. We're playing well."

Edwards was on nine goals last season when he was stretchered off in February at Walsall with injury keeping him out until the final game against Bolton.

But despite playing a bit deeper he is hoping to make it into double figures for goals this time around.

He added: "I was disappointed to get injured - I was on a good run of form. I'm back at it now, had a good pre-season and got two goals already.

"If I can beat nine goals from last year I'll be happy.

It's a joy to come in every day. All the boys are enjoying it, it's a good atmosphere, good banter and that, so it's good at the moment."