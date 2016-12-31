MATCH REACTION: Good character, a never-say-die attitude and Samuelsen set to return

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann praised his side’s character after they rescued a League One point with a 93rd-minute Michael Bostwick header against lowly Coventry at the ABAX Stadium today (December 31).

The point from a 1-1 draw left Posh in seventh place ahead of their tough trip to third-placed Scunthorpe on Monday (January 2).

Posh striker Lee Angol challenges for a cross. Photo: David Lowndes.

McCann felt his side deserved at least a draw against a team who had lost their seven previous League One matches, despite a disappointing first-half display when they fell behind to a Jordan Willis strike.

Centre-back Bostwick had been pushed up front in the final stages and met substitute Marcus Maddison’s superb cross with a well-placed header.

“We were first-class in the second-half,” McCann insisted. “I have a team that does not know when its beaten. It’s the sign of a good side when they don’t play that well, but keep going and find a last-minute equaliser.

“I hold my hands up to say we weren’t great in the first half. We all have to take responsibility for that and it doesn’t matter what I said at half-time because the lads responded well.

Posh midfielder Gwion Edwards runs into Coventry goalkeeper Lee Burge. Photo: David Lowndes.

“They stuck together and fought hard. We didn’t have many scoring opportunities, but we had numerous opportunities to create chances that were ruined by a poor decision or a poor final pass. We huffed and puffed and eventually got some reward.

“The substitutions worked well for us. Callum Chettle gave us some drive from midfield, while Marcus provided the quality. Shaquile Coulthirst played a good ball to get Marcus away as well.

“I knew Marcus would make an impact as he’s desperate to get back into the team. He was unlucky not to start as Paul Taylor had only been involved in one training session, but I also had Monday’s game at Scunthorpe in mind. Marcus has done himself no harm today.

“It’s a short turnaround for us ahead of that match, but we go there with a good chance. There is nothing in this league. Anyone can beat anyone as we almost found out today.

“I’d say we’ve done okay so far this season. There’s plenty of improvement in us. We’ve had two disppointing home results in a row, but we will bounce back straight away as that’s what we’ve been doing all season.”

McCann hopes to have January transfer window reinforcements in his squad at Scunthorpe. West Ham’s Martin Samuelsen is set to return to the club on loan. He watched the game today having spent the last few days training with the Posh first-team.

A new centre-back could also be unveiled tomorrow (January 1), while new striker Junior Morias, from St Albans, is also eligible to play at Scunthorpe.