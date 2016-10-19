Search

MATCH REACTION: Gaby thanks Posh fans, but he wanted more than a good reception

Gaby Zakuani tackles Posh star Marcus Maddison. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Former Peterborough United star Gaby Zakuani thanked the club’s fans for the reception he received before and after last night’s (October 18) local derby.

Zakuani was part of a the Northampton team beaten 3-0 in a League One fixture at the ABAX Stadium. It was his first return to play Posh since his summer departure to Sixfields.

Gaby Zakuani challenges Posh striker Paul Taylor. Photo: David Lowndes.

“I came to win three points, not for a good reception,” Zakuani stated. “But it was great of the Posh fans to remember the service I gave the club.

“They applauded me before the game and sang my name at the end. In between there were a few boos, but it was a better reception than I expected so I thank the Posh fans for that.

“Posh deserved to win the game. but 3-0 was harsh on us. It’s fine margins in League One and we were undone by two set-piece goals and a breakaway towards the end.

“We might have had a penalty in the second-half, but it was not our night. We put plenty of balls into their penalty area, but the ball just wouldn’t fall for us.

“If we got back to 2-1 it might have been a different story, but we’re not happy. We shouldn’t be conceding twice from set-pieces.

“Posh didn’t open us up much, but we lost 3-0. It looks a lot worse than it actually was.”

The win moved Posh above Cobblers. Posh are now seventh, one point and one place outside the play-off zone with Cobblers down to 12th, but only two points behind Posh.