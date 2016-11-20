MATCH REACTION: Gaby gutted by another derby defeat

Gaby Zakuani felt Northampton Town had more than enough chances to beat his old club in a dramatic League One local derby yesterday (November 19).

The former Peterborough United central defender was a first-half substitute for the Cobblers and was left ‘gutted’ when his old team-mate Chris Forrester headed the only goal of the game in the 92nd minute.

Gaby Zakuani challenges Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst at Sixfields. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The goal completed a League One double for Posh against their local rivals following a 3-0 win at the ABAX Stadium in October.

“I’m gutted,” Zakuani stated. “To lose such a big game in that fashion is a real sickener.

“We had more than enough chances to win and we should have had a first-half penalty. The incident with Jak McCourt looked a nailed on penalty.

“We defended well as well. They never looked like breaking us down. We won our tackles and all our headers and kept a good shape throughout.

“We even had a good defensive line for the cross which led to the goal so we will have to get to the bottom of what happened there and put it right.

“I was pleased with the way I played, but the result is a bad one especially as we owed them one from the last time.

“It doesn’t matter to me who the opposition are. When you lose in such a way it’s really disappointing.

“League One is a cruel league. Switch off for one second and you will be punished.”

Zakuani was left on the substitutes’ bench for the start of the game after enduring a 16-hour flight back to the UK in midweek after skippering DR Congo to a World Cup qualifying win over Guinea.

Zakuani came on after 25 minutes after Zander Diamond was injured following a clash of heads with Posh centre back Ryan Tafazolli.

“We are four games away from the World Cup so that part of my football is going well,” Zakuani added.