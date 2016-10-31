MATCH REACTION: Captain Chris was happy to have ‘the Boss’ back

Captain Chris Forrester has praised the influence of Michael Bostwick on Peterborough United’s inconsistent side.

Bostwick returned to the starting line-up for the tough League One trip to Bristol Rovers on Saturday (October 29) and performed superbly in a midfield holding role as Posh won 2-1 thanks to a last-gasp winning goal from Tom Nichols.

Posh skipper Chris Forrester wins this aerial battle at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 28 year-old had missed the dreadful display in defeat to AFC Wimbledon on October 22.

Forrester said: “Bozzy gave the perfect midfield performance. We could all learn from the way he prepares for games and from the way he performs.

“When we see that he is up for a game, the rest of us have to follow suit. He leads by example and his presence enables me and Leo Da Silva Lopes to get forward more because we know he will take care of things defensively.

“Bozzy held us together at times when we came under pressure at Bristol Rovers. He broke every attack up. He set a standard that the rest of us have to match.

Tom Nichols scores the winning goal for Posh at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It was a good day all round. I was buzzing for the team and for Tom Nichols as he had been getting stick for not scoring enough. It was good to see Tom and Shq Coulthirst scoring in the same game again.

“We showed a lot of character at a very tough place to visit. A draw would have been a good result as we came under a lot of pressure in the second-half.

“They have one of the loudest home supports, but we quietened them down with our first-half performance.

“It was a big win and we need it to be the start of a winning run now.”

Posh are next in action at home to non-league Chesham United in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday (November 5).

The next three Posh League One games are all tough as they host second-placed Bolton on November 13, travel to fifth-placed Northampton on November 19 and then entertain leaders Scunthorpe on November 22.