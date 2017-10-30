MATCH REACTION: Beating Shrews must become a springboard for the rest of the season

Peterborough United must turn Saturday’s (October 28) win over League One leaders Shrewsbury into a springboard for the rest of the season.

That’s the opinion of midfielder Michael Doughty who returned to the starting line-up after injury to help inflict a first League One defeat of the season on the Shrews.

The moment of brilliance from Marcus Maddison that won the game for Posh against Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We proved earlier in the season that one win can turn into five wins in the blink of an eye,” Doughty said. “This was a welcome three points, but that’s all it was. The key now is to make sure it’s a springboard for us.

“The players have obviously been disappointed with the results in recent weeks. We’ve had some misfortune and we delivered a couple of below par performances, but I sensed in the last two matches a positive result was on the way and I was pleased to be a part of it.

“We had some frank talks building up to the game. We kept working hard and we got our rewards against Shrewsbury.

“We played well in spells and a piece of brilliance from Marcus Maddison won us the game. It’s important we learn how to win games when not at our best as it’s vital to keep picking up points in this league.

“We won’t always play well, but when all 11 players are on their game for 90 minutes we are capable of beating anyone as we proved against Wigan and Shrewsbury.

“Everyone putting in a great shift should be a minimum requirement every game.

“No-one goes onto the pitch with an intention not to try or run around, but sometimes players have an off day. We need to find our best form more consistently.

“We made a flying start to the season when we were beating everyone, but we suffered a big dip. Now we need to get on a winning run again which means the FA Cup game this weekend (November 4) is vital.”

The Shrewsbury match was Doughty’s first appearance since the Checkatrade Trophy draw against Northampton on October 3. He formed an impressive midfield alliance with all action Anthony Grant.

“It felt great to be back out there,” Doughty, a summer signing from QPR, added. “Physically I found it tough, but it was pleasing to contribute to a good win.

“‘Granty’ and I have a good partnership. We know each other’s game well and he makes my life easy with the way he plays. We’re both very competitive players.”