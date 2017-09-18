MATCH REACTION: Ambitious Peterborough United frustrated by Walsall draw

The ambition of the current Peterborough United squad was laid bare after Saturday’s 1-1 League One draw at Walsall (September 16).

Posh went into the match at the Banks’s Stadium without a victory at this venue in six years and without a goal from their last four trips.

Posh star Gwion Edwards and Walsall's Erhun Oztumer battle for possession. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But this Posh team expected to beat a Walsall team who also have the best winning record at home in League One in 2017.

That win would have arrived but for an officiating howler which robbed Posh substitute Junior Morias of a second Posh goal 10 minutes from time. Gwion Edwards had earlier equalised for Posh after Erhun Oztumer had fired Walsall ahead against his old club in the first half.

“We were very frustrated in the dressing room,” Posh ‘keeper Jonathan Bond revealed after the match.

“We knew Walsall were a good side, but we fancied we could come here and win the game.

“We definitely see it as two points dropped and not just because it looks like we should have had a second goal. That’s football though. Sometimes decisions don’t go your way.

“We didn’t play well in the first half and couldn’t have had any complaints about going into the break a goal down. Erhun’s a real threat, but I would have saved his shot if it hadn’t taken a deflection off Gwion Edwards.

“But we have a good squad and a very good manager here and his decision to change the formation at half-time changed the game.

“We looked very comfortable and always looked like scoring. We had a couple of scares at the back, but it was just a case of me and the centre backs keeping our concentration as we dominated the second half.

“It’s very positive for the club that we can bring different players in and change formations and still play well.”

Posh are next in League One action at home to title favourites Wigan Athletic on Saturday (September 23). Wigan will move above second-placed Posh if they collect a point or more from a home game with improving Northampton Town tomorrow (September 19).