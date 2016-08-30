MATCH REACTION: A night to forget for the entire line-up

It was a night to forget for those Peterborough United fringe players hoping to break into the League One starting line-up.

Posh manager Grant McCann made seven changes to the side that played wonderfully well to beat MK Dons 2-0 away from home on Saturday (August 27), but none impressed as a young Norwich side thrashed Posh 6-1 in the opening Checkatrade Trophy tie of the season.

Mark Tyler: Offered very little protection by those in front of him. He was a sitting duck in a shooting gallery 5

Ricardo Santos: He’s no right-back because he has little pace or positional awareness. Too easy to run past, but a very good cross for Posh goal 4

Jerome Binnom-Williams: Posh need to find a way of turning a quick runner into a defender who can time tackles. Attacked well in the second half and won Posh a penalty 6

Ryan Tafazolli: Wasn’t able to display his heading ability as Norwich played exclusively on the floor. An important run-out for him after injury though 5

Michael Bostwick: Even this defensive colussus struggled, although not in his case for a lack of trying 5

Callum Chettle: The polish seen in his substitute appearances this season was absent tonight. He was perhaps guilty of trying too hard 5

Jermaine Anderson: Captian for the night couldn’t inspire his troops, although he did score with a close range header 5

Adil Nabi: Wasted an opportunity to impress the manager. Has obvious skills, but does the midfielder have the application? Substituted at half-time 4

Marcus Maddison: Tried to make things happen, but he was way off his best form, Often fouled, but never hid 5

Shaquile Coulthirst: Runs down too many blind alleys to be an effective partner for anyone. Always cuts back onto right foot. A couple of good crosses, but generally poor and withdrawn at the break 5

Tom Nichols: Starved if any meaningful service and when that happens he finds it hard to get into a game. He’s a trier though. A weak penalty was saved late on 4

Substitutes:

Deon Moore: (for Coulthirst, 46 mins). Tried hard, but tough to make an impression in a game so one-sided 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Nabi, 46 mins). Even the Posh whizzkid struggled to get hold of the ball, never mind keep it 5

Morgan Penfold: (for Maddison, 72 mins).

Dion Henry-Curtis: (not used).

Jack Baldwin: (not used).

Lewis Freestone: (not used).

Matthew Stevens: (not used).