MATCH REACTION: A hat-trick hero, with a little bit of help from his friends

Hat-trick hero Jack Marriott thanked his Peterborough United team-mates for the chance to grab the post-match headlines from a 4-1 League One win at Bristol Rovers on Saturday (August 12).

The first Football League treble of the 22 year-old’s career helped Posh into second place in the early-season League One table.

Jack Marriott opens the scoring for Posh at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The striker, who signed for a reported £450k from League Two Luton in the summer, scored early in both halves before completing his hat-trick in the last minute. Steven Taylor scored the other Posh goal.

“It’s a pretty good feeling claiming my first Football League hat-trick,” Marriott stated. “The match ball will be mounted and framed and put on display at home.

“But I owe the rest of the lads everything. They put the goals on a plate for me. The first goal quietened a loud crowd down and the second one rocked their team back.

“The third goal came from a cross from Andrew Hughes and it proved we are a team that will run from the first minute to the last no matter what the score is. Andrew had actually predicted before the game I would score a hat-trick.

Jon Taylor celebrates a goal for his hat-trick against Posh against Blackpool in May, 2016.

“The team were unbelievable from start to finish. It was a great performance at a place which can be difficult for an away team. I missed another good chance in the first-half, but I wasn’t thinking about that when the other chances came.

“I’ve loved every minute at this club from the moment I walked through the door.

“The chairman and manager have confidence in me and my own confidence is through the roof now.

“Maybe losing to Barnet last week was a kick we needed. We will now take some good form and into another tough match this weekend.

“We’re playing well going forward and I’m getting on well with Junior (Morias) and Marcus (Maddison). The best thing is none of us are in for themselves. we want to help each other.”

Posh host Rotherham United next Saturday (August 19).

The last Posh hat-trick was scored by Jon Taylor, who is now at Rotherham, against Blackpool at the ABAX Stadium on the final day of the 2015-16 season.

Last 10 Posh hat-tricks

Jack Marriott v Bristol Rovers, August, 2017 (away).

Jon Taylor v Blackpool, May, 2016 (home).

Conor Washington v Scunthorpe, November 2015 (away)

Nicky Ajose v Notts County, January, 2014, (home)

Dwight Gayle v Blackburn, March, 2013 (away)

Emile Sinclair v Hull, September, 2012 (away).

Lee Tomlin v Ipswich, August, 2011, (home)

Craig Mackail-Smith v Bristol Rovers, September, 2008 (home)

George Boyd v Accrington Stanley, January, 2008 (home).

Aaron Mclean v Accrington Stanley, January, 2008 (home).