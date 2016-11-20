MATCH REACTION: A career-high moment for Captain Chris

Peterborough United skipper Chris Forrester described his last-gasp winning goal in the derby at Northampton yesterday (November 19) as the best moment of his career.

Forrester scored with a glancing header in the 92nd minute to seal back-to-back 1-0 wins as Posh maintained fifth place in League One. It was a third goal of the season for Forrester, one more than he managed in the whole of the 2015-16 campaign, and one that sparked jubilant scenes among the 1500 travelling supporters.

Posh skipper Chris Forrester heads the winning goal at Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“What a moment for me, the team and the fans,” enthused Forrester. “Our support away from home was incredible again so it was great to score a winning goal right in front of them in a match that means so much to everyone at the club.

“I hope they remember it for a long time. I know I will. It was the best moment of my career.

“I was hanging around the penalty area when Marcus Maddison picked the ball up and I know how he likes to whip a cross in with a bit of pace so I gambled on where it would end up. I think I scored with my fringe!

“I’m playing in a more advanced position at the moment so hopefully there will be a few more goals to come.

Marcus Maddison created the winning goal for Chris Forrester at Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It’s another great result for us. That’s two away games in the league in a row when we’ve scored last-minute winners, but we are not getting carried away.

“We will enjoy this result, but we have another big game on Tuesday (November 22) so we have to get ready for that.

“The dressing room is a happy place at the moment and good things have started to happen for us. Even the lads not in the side at the moment are coming to work in good spirits. No-one is moping around.

“It’s important we do stick together.”

Posh host League One leaders Scunthorpe at the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday. Scunthorpe are six points clear at the top of the table having lost just two of 18 games this season.