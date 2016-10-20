MATCH PREVIEW: Tom ready to kick on after ending goal drought

Tom Nichols is ready to show Posh fans his best form.

The 23 year-old striker scored for the first time in 13 outings as Posh beat local rivals Northampton at the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday (October 18).

Tom Nichols scores for Posh against Northampton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Nichols admits the longest goal-drought of his career had been preying on his mind, but a goal in front of the packed London Road End could be the start of better things to come.

He’s confident of adding goals on Saturday (October 22) as he faces one of his favourite opponents.

“I’ve twice scored two in a game against Wimbledon,” Nichols revealed. “I’ve probably got more career goals against them than any other club.

“I scored two for Posh against them in the cup earlier this season and two more when I was with Exeter.

Posh striker Tom Nichols clearly enjoyed his goal-den moment against Cobblers. Photo: David Lowndes.

“As much as you try to put a lack of goals out of your mind, it’s actually very difficult.

“I’ve played well in games, but I’m paid to score goals. If I’d been scoring I would have been happy with my overall play, but I’m a striker who is judged on how many goals I score and that’s how I judge myself.

“To be fair the management have been brilliant with me and the fans have been very fair considering they haven’t seen the best of me. I’ve had the odd negative tweet from fans, but that’s fair enough as I was a striker who hadn’t scored for 12 games.

“But I’ve been working so hard in training and the encouragement I’ve received from the manager and from Lee Glover (assistant manager) has been brilliant.

“They keep telling me they are backing me to score and I’m just delighted to have repaid their faith in such a big game.

“We were all aware what a big game the Northampton one was so to get a goal in front of the London Road End was great for me. It was a perfect pass from Gwion Edwards and I just hit the ball as hard as I could. I was just so relieved it went on, I don’t even remember how I celebrated.

“Obviously it won’t count for a lot if we don’t now beat Wimbledon.

“The manager stressed that straight after the game against Northampton. We are going to play the same way with the same spirit and hopefully we will get the same result.

“We achieved one aim on Tuesday by making up for a rubbish performance at Fleetwood last Saturday. If anything that performance spurred us on.”