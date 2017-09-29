MATCH PREVIEW: The numbers are looking good for Peterborough United

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has urged his team to turn a good start into a great one.

Posh suffered a set-back on Tuesday night (September 26) when losing at Oldham, but McCann insisted on concentrating on the positives during his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s (September 30) League One match against Oxford at the ABAX Stadium.

Idris Kanu (white shirt) is pushing for a Posh start against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are third in the table and might need to beat Oxford to maintain that position in the short-term as the next scheduled League One game at Charlton on October 7 has been postponed because of three international call-ups for the Addicks.

“We’re delighted with the start,” McCann enthused. “We’d have taken third place at this stage when the season started.

“We’ve won 60% of our matches and we’ve only lost 20%. We are averaging two points per game. We are only losing one game a month. If we keep that up over the season we are going to have a lot of success.

“Of course we were disappointed with the way we played and with the result at Oldham, but the intensity we used to beat Wigan a few days before probably took more out of us than we realised at the time.

Posh midfielder Anthony Grant (left) is available for the home match with Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Our numbers were well down on Tuesday. We didn’t cover as much ground and we we didn’t run anywhere near as fast.

“I was a bit harsh with the lads after the game, but it’s been all positive since.

“Overall the players have been tremendous and we had a good shift yesterday (Thursday) when we concentrated on getting back to what we do best. We worked on becoming more compact as a team defensively and to play quickly when attacking.

“We know can’t stand still. We still need to improve and we will. There is so much more to come from this team.”

McCann will be without striker Junior Morias tomorrow, who has been ruled out for four-to-five months with a thigh injury he picked up at Oldham, and midfielder Gwion Edwards who is still a couple of weeks away from recovering from a groin strain.

Midfielder Anthont Grant is now free from his second suspension of the season and could return to the starting line-up ahead of either Chris Forrester or Michael Doughty.

Jermaine Anderson, who signed a new two-year Posh contract yesterday, is also pushing for a start. Ricky Miller or Idris Kanu will replace Morias for a game against an Oxford side who have lost their last three League One matches.

“Oxford play good football and have good players,” McCann added. “It should be another good game.

“But as always we will concentrate on getting our own game right. It’s a big blow to lose Junior and to be without Gwion, but when one door closes another one opens.

“It’s a chance for Idris or Ricky to get a regular first-team place and Jermaine Anderson is looking stronger by the day in training which is great news for us.

“We have good options. (Young striker) Morgan Penfold has been training with the first-team in recent weeks and is looking sharp.”