MATCH PREVIEW: Terrific travelling support for Posh again

Table-topping Posh are once again expecting fantastic support for an away game when they travel to meet Darren Ferguson’s Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow (September 2).

There were 1,407 Posh fans at Sixfields last weekend and Posh anticipate similiar support tomorrow.

Posh fans at Northampton Town were praised by the manager and players.

Manager Grant McCann has again voiced his thanks.

He said: “I know that for the second successive away game we are going to be backed by over 1,000 fans and that is fantastic and really appreciated by the group. We are looking forward to the game.”

McCann led the tributes to the fans after last Saturday’s demolition job on the Cobblers.

“I thought the fans were tremendous and drove us on,” he said at the post-match press conference.

Then the players took to Twitter to show their appreciation.

“It was a brilliant shift from the lads and an even better one from the fans. It made it feel like we were the home team. Outstanding,” said Ryan Tafazolli.

“Great win on derby day and our fans were outstanding again,” said Gwion Edwards.

“What a great derby win. The fans were class. Unreal!” added Jack Marriott.

Junior Morias chipped in with: “A big shout to the fans, they deserve it.”

And finally Jonathan Bond commented: “Love it! Get in! The Posh fans behind the goal were unbelievable.”

Posh are still without the services of striker Ricky Miller who serves the final match of his six (seven) game suspension. Jermaine Anderson is back in the squad after a long term injury but Callum Chettle is still sidelined with a muscle strain.

DONCASTER TICKET NEWS

Posh sold out of the 1,000 tickets sent to the club to sell, but fans can pay on the day at Doncaster with no price rise. Tickets will be available to purchase on matchday at the Keepmoat Stadium with a further 2,000 tickets available.

Fans can purchase tickets from the “Club Doncaster Academy Reception” located next to the away turnstiles.

Ticket Prices;

Adults: £21

Seniors (60+): £17

18-21: £13

Under 18s: £8

Under 12s: £5