MATCH PREVIEW: Ricky is raring to go at last

Ricky Miller is raring to go, but he accepts he won’t walk straight into the Peterborough United starting line-up for the visit of Bradford City on Saturday 9September 9).

The 28 year-old local man has served a six-match suspension for a biting offence from last season and is now available to make his long-awaited debut for Posh. But, despite Miller’s absence, Posh are setting the pace at the top of the League One table and they’ve scored more goals (12) than the rest of the division.

Ricky Miller in action for Posh against Deeping Rangers in a pre-season friendly.

“It’s obviously been frustrating sitting on the sidelines,” Miller said. “I have been desperate to get involved with the lads and I am really looking forward to being available for selection.

“I have watched all of the games and that has been good, but nothing beats playing and I can’t wait for my season to get started.

“I feel like I have had an extra pre-season. I have played a lot of reserve games and friendly games and have been happy with the goals that I have scored, but none of them will mean as much as my first goal for Posh in a proper game.

“I know I am not just going to walk into the team though. We have been winning games and scoring a lot of goals so I know I have to work hard to try and impress the manager.

“The coaching staff have been great with me and I hope I can now start repaying them.

“Playing at the ABAX Stadium will be an incredible experience for me. I have stood on the terrace before so it will be surreal to play my first league game there.

“I have got a lot of friends and family asking for tickets!”

It’s likely Miller will have to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench for the Bradford game as manager Grant McCann is expected to name an unchanged side for the sixth League One match in a row.