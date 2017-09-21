MATCH PREVIEW: Peterborough United manager plans to fight fire with fire

Manager Grant McCann has promised Peterborough United will fight fire with fire when League One title favourites Wigan Athletic visit the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (September 23).

It’s a clash between the two highest scorers in the division and a feast of attacking football is anticipated. Posh have scored 16 goals in eight League One matches, one more than Wigan.

Posh midfielder Anthony Grant faces a fight to hold onto his starting place for the visit of Wigan.

Certainly McCann will make no concessions to his own attacking philosophy against a side widely tipped to make an immediate return to the Championship.

“I want to impose our game on them,” McCann stated. “They are a good strong side who I expect to challenge for promotion.

“I watched Wigan play against Northampton on Tuesday and, although it was a quiet sort of game, they have obvious quality, but they were playing against a team content to sit back.

“When Northampton did come at them they caused problems and I believe we can give Wigan plenty to think about.

Will Grigg (left) celebrates a goal for Wigan on their last visit to the ABAX Stadium.

“We want to start on the front foot and stay there. We learned a harsh lesson from Bradford about starting slowly as the better sides will punish you. We were 3-0 down quickly in that game and there was no way back.

“We will take the game to Wigan. We will have the support of another decent home crowd and we want to give them plenty to get excited about.”

Wigan have the best defensive record in the division having conceded just three goals, five fewer than Posh.

Posh are expected to start with a 4-4-2 formation as they chase the 1,000th Football League win in their history, but defensive midfielder Anthony Grant could retain his place to give the back four some protection.

Junior Morias will challenge Ricky Miller for the right to start alongside top scorer Jack Marriott. Marriott hasn’t scored in September, but he remains League One’s top goal-scorer with six goals alongside Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) and Kieffer Moore (Rotherham).

Posh now have a fully fit squad to choose from apart from midfielder Callum Chettle who has a hamstring injury.

Posh are chasing their 1,000th Football League win on Saturday.