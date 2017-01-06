MATCH PREVIEW: Peterborough United have no special plans to combat Chelsea

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann insists he has no special plans to combat the might of Chelsea in Sunday’s (January 8) FA Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge.

Instead Posh will concentrate on bringing their own A game to the tie in the hope they can hit peak form while the Premier League leaders have an off day.

Posh midfielder Brad Inman.

McCann will make his final team selection later today (January 6), but admitted he is wrestling with whether or not to select those who helped Posh into the third round or to include recent signings Martin Samuelsen and Dominic Ball.

Midfielder Brad Inman will definitely be back in the squad after missing Monday’s (January 2) draw at League One leaders Scunthorpe.

McCann said: “Selection is tricky for me. There are lads in the squad who did well to get us to the third round. But it’s part of the job and the lads will know the team later today.

“But what is for certain is we won’t be changing the way we play. I’m not making changes just because it’s Chelsea.

“We have nothing to lose so we will try and get between Chelsea’s lines, win some corners and get some shots off on goal. We will try and play on the front foot, like we do in every game.

“We should be able to play. Premier League teams often give you more time on the ball, but we obviously won’t be under-estimating the difficulty of our task.

“Chelsea have been brilliant this season and they have one of the best managers in the world.

“But we are going there full of confidence and we gave the players two days off in order to freshen their minds and the bodies. It’s a massive match for the club and we don’t want to leave anything behind on the pitch.”

It’s a big day for the McCann family. His parents and brother are flying over for the game, while son Jesse will be among the mascots.