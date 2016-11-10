MATCH PREVIEW: Peterborough United fans will see a new improved Lee Angol

He’s missed the first third of the League One campaign, but Posh striker Lee Angol still believes he will pass last season’s goals tally.

The 22 year-old claimed a satisfactory 11 goals in his first season as a regular Football League player and the not insignificant matter of a broken ankle won’t deflect him from an ambition to do even better this time around.

Posh striker Lee Angol (right) congratulates Paul Taylor on his goal against Barnet. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Angol picked up his injury in the opening friendly of the summer at Boston, but he’s back now after coming through 20 minutes as a substitute in the FA Cup toe against Chesham last weekend and a full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s (November 8) Checkatrade Trophy victory at Barnet.

“I feel remarkably fit considering what I’ve been through,” Angol insisted. “I didn’t expect to play more than an hour at Barnet, but I didn’t feel tired at the end of 90 minutes.

“My ankle was a little sore at the end, but my confidence is high now. I’m ready to play if the manager wants me.

“It was a shame I didn’t score against Barnet, but their goalkeeper was on a mission to stop me. My rustiness was obvious as well, but I should be sharper in front of goal next time.

Posh striker Lee Angol (right) returns to action by replacing Tom Nichols during the FA Cup tie with Chesham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I had targets in my head when we came back for pre-season, but they went out the window with my injury. Don’t forget I missed pre-season as well as the matches.

“But I’m confident I can still get past 11 goals. I know what League One is all about now and I know I can score goals at this level.”

Angol’s return to fitness is well-timed from the team’s point of view. The big games are coming thick and fast in November, starting with the live televised clash with promotion favourites Bolton at the ABAX Stadium on Sunday.

But Angol believes Posh will relish rather than fear the games.

“This is the chance to show what Peterborough United are all about,” Angol added. “We can send a message to the rest of the League.

“I am confident we can get promoted this season which means getting good results against the best teams.

“I want to be involved, but it will be hard work getting back in the side as Tom (Nichols) and Shaq (Coulthirst) have started scoring.

“But we all want competition for places.

“It should drive everyone on in training and in matches which can only be good for the club.”